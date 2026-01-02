Inquiry report links Kohistan corruption to C&W Department mismanagement

The report exposes serious flaws in the internal management and governance of the C&W Department.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - An inquiry committee formed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has concluded that severe administrative weaknesses within the Communication and Works (C&W) Department were the primary cause of the Kohistan mega corruption scandal.

According to a report obtained by Dunya News, the inquiry committee’s findings span three pages. The provincial government had constituted a four-member investigative committee to probe the alleged large-scale corruption in Kohistan.

The report exposes serious flaws in the internal management and governance of the C&W Department. It states that the absence of a proper administrative structure and effective oversight mechanisms enabled the scandal to take place. The committee observed that the department lacks a standardized policy for appointments and transfers, creating opportunities for misuse of authority.

The inquiry further revealed widespread use of additional charges and stopgap arrangements within the department. In several cases, junior officers were appointed to positions meant for senior officials, compromising transparency and accountability. Alarmingly, unapproved cheque books were issued, and no official record of these cheque books was available with the department.

The report also highlighted that payments were made to contractors without conducting mandatory departmental inquiries. Additionally, the Executive Engineer (XEN) Kohistan failed to submit audit reports for the past five years to the committee, raising further concerns over financial oversight.

To verify suspected irregularities, some cheques have been sent to a forensic laboratory in Lahore for detailed examination.

The inquiry committee recommended strict action against those found responsible and emphasized the urgent need for administrative reforms within the C&W Department to prevent similar incidents in the future.

