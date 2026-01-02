PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting

In-focus

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting the cabinet meeting. According to sources, the meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00am at the PM Office.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Friday) at the Prime Minister’s Office, Dunya News reported.

Sources further informed consultations will be held regarding a local government system on the Punjab model. The Chief Commissioner Islamabad will give a briefing to the federal cabinet on the new local government system.
 

