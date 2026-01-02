Sanaullah calls for trust-building among Pakistan's top leadership

Rana Sanaullah on Thursday emphasised that improving trust among the country’s five major political leaders could help move the national situations in a positive direction.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah on Thursday emphasised that improving trust among the country’s five major political leaders could help move the national situations in a positive direction.

Speaking on a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that just as 2025 brought good news for the country, 2026 is expected to be a year of further economic stability.

Addressing social media issues, he stated that accounts running campaigns against state institutions should be shut down. He criticized the PTI leadership for claiming no control or connection with these accounts.

He said that they should either close these social media accounts or use them only to conduct political propaganda against rival parties and politicians.

Rana Sanaullah also predicted that PTI’s February 8 appeal will fail. He said that PTI will not be able to paralyze the system, and it will face further losses. If they attempt to block operations on February 8, they will be dealt with decisively and will regret it. PTI should withdraw its protest call, he said.

He reiterated that trust-building measures are needed among the country’s five major leaders. “If these leaders engage in dialogue, the situation can move in a positive direction,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah named the five leaders as President Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former PM Nawaz Sharif, PTI founder Imran Khan, and one other prominent personality. He stressed that no breakthrough will occur until steps are taken to foster trust among these five leaders.

