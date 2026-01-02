Rescuers retrieve stranded tourists' vehicles from snow in Abbottabad

The district administration has warned citizens about the increased risk of sliding on snow-covered roads after the season’s first snowfall

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) - Rescue 1122 Abbottabad retrieve several vehicles of tourists who were trapped in heavy snow near the Chham area close to Galiyat, Kalabagh amid severe cold condition, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

During the continuous heavy snowfall spell, Abbottabad and surrounding areas received up to 3 feet of snow which has blocked roads and communication links but still a large number of tourists reached in the region to enjoy the live snowfall.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, tourists’ vehicles became stranded in Chham area due to heavy snowfall in the region where Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations to assist the stuck vehicles.

The rescue team demonstrated professional skills to rescue the vehicles and safely evacuate the tourists. The families’ vehicles were guided through the dangerous, slippery route to a safe place, ensuring their safety amidst challenging conditions.

The affected families expressed deep gratitude and paid tribute to the rescue teams for their efforts.

The district administration has warned citizens about the increased risk of sliding on snow-covered roads after the season’s first snowfall. Travelers heading to hilly regions are advised to use tire chains and avoid unnecessary travel.

