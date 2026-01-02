Indian occupation forces martyred 84 Kashmiris in 2025

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) - The year 2025 brought no respite for the people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir of Indian state terrorism as occupation forces martyred 84 Kashmiris, including three women and seven young boys.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Thursday, 34 people were martyred in fake encounters and in custody of occupation forces.

The report said, the killings by the Indian army, Rashtriya Rifles, Border Security Force, paramilitary and police personnel widowed 11 women and orphaned 33 children during the year. It said that Indian occupation forces destroyed 41 properties, mostly residential houses.

The report pointed out that 7,488 people, including Hurriyat activists, youth, doctors, Ulema, women and journalists were detained and several of them booked under black laws, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in different Indian and IIOJK jails.

It may be recalled that India’s state oppression and human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir have continued for over seven decades. In October 1947, India forcibly occupied the valley against the will of its people and in complete violation of the Independence Act. This illegal move was later brought before the United Nations Security Council, which passed five resolutions on the Kashmir issue — none of which have been implemented to date.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi government revoked Article 370, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special constitutional status. Analysts say the move was part of the BJP’s policy to settle Hindu populations in the Muslim-majority region.

As a result, Kashmir’s economy has been devastated, employment opportunities have shrunk, and unemployment has soared to alarming levels. India has deployed more than 900,000 troops in the valley, while the world’s longest internet shutdown since 2019 remains in place. Despite all odds, Kashmiri people remain steadfast in their struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination.