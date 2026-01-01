CM Maryam inaugurates expanded arena at Wagah Border

The new developments include a theme park featuring models of a railway station, military equipment and a martyrs’ memorial

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed arena at the Wagah Border in Lahore.

The chief minister attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Lahore’s Corps Commander, provincial ministers and senior bureaucrats were also present on the occasion.

The inauguration ceremony of the arena was held by the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab).

The seating capacity of the new arena has been increased from 7,500 to 25,000 spectators.

In addition to the expansion of the arena, new construction work has also been carried out at the Wagah Border.

The new developments include a theme park featuring models of a railway station, military equipment and a martyrs’ memorial to depict the events of the partition of the subcontinent.

A museum highlighting the country’s history and culture from the freedom movement to the present day has also been established at the arena.

Additional offices, barracks for Punjab Rangers personnel, prayer area and food courts have also been added.

Meanwhile, the national flag installed at the Wagah Check Post, which previously stood at a height of 115 metres, has now been raised to 139 metres, making it the seventh tallest flag in Asia and the tallest in South Asia.