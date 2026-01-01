Literacy rate rises to 63 percent in Pakistan, survey finds

Household Economic Survey shows Pakistan’s literacy at 63 percent, internet access at 70 percent, improved health indicators, and persistent provincial disparities, with Balochistan lagging behind.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s literacy rate has increased to 63 percent, according to the Household Economic Survey.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported that over the past five years, literacy has risen by only three percent. Punjab recorded a literacy rate of 68 percent, while Balochistan remained the lowest at 49 percent.

The survey report noted a decline in the proportion of out-of-school children, with the rate falling from 30 percent to 28 percent.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, access to the internet increased significantly, rising from 34 percent to 70 percent, while the proportion of internet users grew from 17 percent to 57 percent.

The report further stated that full immunisation coverage improved from 68 percent to 73 percent, while access to mobile phones or smartphones in households reached 96 percent.

The Bureau of Statistics said neonatal mortality declined from 41 to 35 per 1,000 live births, while infant mortality fell from 60 to 47 per 1,000 live births.

According to the survey, per capita monthly consumption includes 5.6 kilograms of wheat, 0.89 kilograms of rice, 6.12 litres of milk, 3.4 eggs, 1.17 kilograms of potatoes, and 1.07 kilograms of sugar.

The Bureau of Statistics added that per capita sugar consumption is higher in urban areas compared to rural areas.