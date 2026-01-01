Peshawar authorities announce strict measures to curb traffic chaos, enforce taxi registration

The meeting was attended by MNA Asif Khan, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (R) Sanaullah, Chief Traffic Officer Zaidullah, Secretary RTA Ibrar Wazir and others.

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – Authorities in Peshawar have rolled up their sleeves to tackle traffic chaos in the city. Commissioner Peshawar Division and Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority, Riaz Khan Mehsud, chaired a key meeting where strict decisions were made to improve road flow and ensure safe travel for citizens.

According to the decisions, all private taxis operating in district Peshawar must now be registered with the Excise Department. Registered taxis will receive a uniform color and special QR-coded stickers. Any taxi found on the road without registration or a sticker will be stopped, fined, and its vehicle taken away.

More than 100 illegal transport stands, including chinchi and other fast-moving small vehicles, will be shut down at once. Officials also ordered the arrest of contractors responsible for setting up these illegal terminals.

To ease congestion on Charsadda Road and Kohat Road, authorities will shut unnecessary U-turns and launch a major anti-encroachment operation. BRT stations blocking traffic will be shifted to open spaces.

Teams involving assistant commissioners, traffic police, and the transport authority have been put together to go after illegal rickshaws, chinchis, and loaders operating on the BRT main route.

Meanwhile, trucks, tractor-trolleys, and other heavy transport will be barred from entering the inner city and main highways before 10 pm each night.

Customs, excise, police, and narcotics officials have also been told to shift their checkpoints to open areas on the Peshawar Motorway route so vehicles can keep moving without getting stuck.

The meeting was attended by MNA Asif Khan, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (R) Sanaullah, Chief Traffic Officer Zaidullah, Secretary RTA Ibrar Wazir and others.

Commissioner Mehsud stressed that bold and immediate steps are the need of the hour, warning that no negligence will be tolerated and authorities must carry out orders without dragging their feet.

