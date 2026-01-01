Punjab government merges nine departments in major restructuring

Punjab government abolishes nine departments, merging them into Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department under a cost-saving plan, with single secretary and DG structure.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Punjab government has taken a major decision on the first day of the new year by merging nine government departments and issuing a formal notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the Punjab government has dissolved nine departments and merged them into the newly established Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department.

A notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department stated that all the merged institutions will operate under the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department, which will become functional immediately.

The notification further said that all merged departments will work under a single secretary and a single director general (DG).

The departments merged into the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department include Enforcement Price Control, Food Grain Commissioner, Agriculture Economic Marketing, Institute of Agriculture Marketing, Consumer Protection Council, Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority, Punjab Halal Development Agency, and the Punjab Food Authority.

Sources said the closure of these departments was carried out under a cost-saving programme, under which surplus officers will also be transferred.