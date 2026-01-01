One killed, five injured in Sibi grenade attack

Rescue teams rushed to the scene shortly after reports of the explosion were received

SIBI (Dunya News) - An explosion near Chenak Chowk in the Sibi city of Balochistan left one person dead and several others injured on Thursday.

According to police and rescue officials, the blast occurred at around 7:05pm in a busy area near Chenak Chowk.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Ali Abro said the incident was the result of a grenade attack.

He confirmed that one person was killed, while at least five others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams, including security forces and Edhi ambulances, rushed to the scene shortly after reports of the explosion were received.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

SHO Abro told media that six injured individuals were transported from the site, with one of them succumbing to injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for the Sibi region Barkat Khosa said the wounded were admitted to the Teaching Hospital Sibi, while the body of the deceased was handed over to his heirs after completing legal formalities.

Following the attack, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to prevent any further incidents.

Security has been tightened across the city, particularly in sensitive locations.

Authorities said investigations are underway to determine the circumstances and motive behind the attack, while efforts are being made to identify those responsible.