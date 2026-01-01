In-focus

Gas leakage explosions in Quetta injure women and children

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Several people, including women and children, suffered burn injuries in explosions caused by gas leakage at two different locations in Quetta.

According to police, the first explosion occurred due to a gas leak inside a house on Sabzal Road, resulting in burn injuries to four people, including two women and a child.

Police said the injured were immediately shifted to a burn unit for treatment, where their condition is being assessed. Meanwhile, another explosion caused by gas leakage occurred in Muslim Ittehad Colony, where a father and son sustained burn injuries.

Police added that both injured individuals were also transferred to the burn unit for medical care.

 

