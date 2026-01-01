PTI files disqualification reference against Senator Saifullah Abro over floor crossing

In the reference, PTI has requested that Senator Saifullah Abro be declared disqualified on grounds of floor crossing.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a disqualification reference against Senator Saifullah Abro.

The reference seeking Senator Saifullah Abro’s disqualification was filed by PTI’s Parliamentary Leader Senator Ali Zafar, while Deputy Parliamentary Leader Senator Aun Abbas Bappi submitted the reference to the Secretary of the Senate.

The text states that Senator Saifullah Abro voted against party directives on the 27th Constitutional Amendment, despite PTI’s parliamentary party unanimously deciding to oppose the amendment.

According to the reference, even after receiving written instructions from the PTI parliamentary leader, Saifullah Abro voted in favor of the amendment. It further says that on November 10 and 15, 2025, he cast votes supporting the 27th Constitutional Amendment. PTI subsequently issued a show-cause notice to him, but no response was received within the stipulated time.

The reference adds that due to the violation of party instructions, Article 63A applies, and PTI has declared Senator Saifullah Abro as having defected from the party.

It also requests that the reference against Saifullah Abro be forwarded to the Election Commission as soon as possible.