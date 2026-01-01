Punjab tightens crackdown on illegal kite flying, allows limited safe Basant in Lahore

Illegal kite flying poses a serious threat to human life and public safety, and in previous years, several pedestrians were injured due to such activities.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Home Department has issued strict instructions to enforce a province-wide ban on illegal kite flying. An official directive has been sent to divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs.

Officials said the Punjab government has expressed serious concern over illegal kite flying in certain areas of the province and has imposed a complete ban under the Kite Flying Regulations Bill 2025. According to the law, the provincial cabinet has allowed limited and safe Basant celebrations only in Lahore on February 6, 7, and 8.

A spokesperson clarified that kite flying or kite manufacturing is strictly prohibited anywhere before the designated dates. Illegal kite flying poses a serious threat to human life and public safety, and in previous years, several pedestrians were injured due to such activities.

The Home Department stated that protecting human lives is the Punjab government’s top priority, and dangerous kite flying will not be allowed under any circumstances. During the Spring Festival, safe Basant will be permitted strictly as a cultural activity; however, the use of sharp, metallic, or chemical-coated strings (manjha) will be completely banned.

Those involved in illegal kite manufacturing or sales may face heavy fines and long prison sentences. Action will be taken without discrimination against kite makers, suppliers, and all individuals involved in illegal kite flying. All enforcement measures will be carried out in accordance with the Kite Flying Regulations Bill 2025.

The Home Department has directed district authorities to submit full compliance reports and has appealed to the public to follow the law and celebrate Basant safely, even during permitted festivities.

