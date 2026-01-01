IHC schedules hearing for Imran Khan's X account case on Jan 21

Islamabad High Court will hear the case regarding Imran Khan's X account suspension on January 21. All parties, including Adiala Jail authorities, have been directed to submit their responses

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court has set January 21 for the hearing of the case regarding the suspension of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's X (formerly Twitter)account.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the written order following the last hearing, directing all parties involved in the case to submit their responses.

The court noted that the Adiala Jail authorities had already submitted their response and instructed the other parties to submit theirs as well.

The court has now scheduled the case for a hearing on January 21, with a focus on addressing the matter and reviewing the responses.

