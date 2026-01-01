KP allocates Rs3.9 billion for completion of Peshawar Northern Bypass project

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi noted that the project, initiated in 2010, had faced delays due to insufficient federal funding.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs3.9 billion for the completion of the Peshawar Northern Bypass project.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi, focusing on the progress of the under-construction bypass. Out of the allocated funds, Rs 1 billion will be used for the construction of two underpasses and one bridge. Officials from the National Highway Authority (NHA) assured that the project is on track for completion by June 2026.

A detailed briefing on the project’s progress was provided during the meeting, showing that Rs 23.5 billion has already been spent. Overall financial progress stands at 85.6%, with Package I completed 100%, Package II at 64%, Package III at 86.6%, and Package III-A at 69% physical progress.

The meeting was attended by Finance Advisor Mazammil Aslam, members of the National Highways Authority, Commissioner Peshawar, and officials from relevant provincial departments.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi noted that the project, initiated in 2010, had faced delays due to insufficient federal funding, which slowed down development in the province. He emphasized that the provincial government is committed to providing full support to ensure timely completion.

KP CM highlighted that Peshawar Northern Bypass will not only ease travel but also enhance commercial activity in Peshawar.

