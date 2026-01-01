Marriyum Aurangzeb credits PM Shehbaz for national progress in 2025

Marriyum Aurangzeb praised PM Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s 2025 successes, highlighting economic stability and global confidence. She also lauded CM Maryam Nawaz for Punjab’s transformative growth.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has showered praises on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the “unforgettable memorable and unprecedented successes” witnessed by Pakistan in 2025.

In a message on X, she wrote: “Under the visionary guidance of Quaid Nawaz Sharif and the steadfast leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan has reached unprecedented heights achieving economic stability, meaningful correction, and renewed global confidence”.

The minister said PM Shehbaz’s decisive policies, steadfast commitment to governance, and tireless efforts have steered the nation through challenges and delivered tangible progress for all citizens.

“God has blessed Pakistan with historic victories, including Marka-e-Haq, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. His unmatched courage, strategic vision, and unwavering resolve have not only secured the nation’s safety but also ensured that Pakistan’s legacy of strength and resilience is stronger than ever. The nation is forever indebted to his leadership and dedication,” she wrote.

Happy New Year to Pakistan!



— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) December 31, 2025

Marriyum Auranzeb said Punjab continued to make history, experiencing unstoppable prosperity under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif whose tireless dedication progressive policies and commitment to the welfare of the people have transformed the province into a model of development and opportunity.

“Her leadership inspires confidence, hope, and pride in every citizen especially Youth of Pakistan,” she concluded.

