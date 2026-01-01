Intermittent rainfall persists in Islamabad, parts of Punjab

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Intermittent rainfall persisted in Islamabad and several areas of Punjab on Thursday, intensifying cold weather conditions across the region.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Saidpur recorded the highest rainfall at 21 millimetres, followed by Shamsabad with 19 millimetres. Sector H-8/2 received 18 millimetres, while New Katarian recorded 17 millimetres and Gawalmandi 15 millimetres. Meanwhile, Kacheri and Bokra each received 13 millimetres of rain. Overall, more than 14 millimetres of rainfall has been recorded across Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In Azad Kashmir, rain and snowfall continued for the third consecutive day. Snowfall persisted in Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley, and other upper regions, while Muzaffarabad experienced intermittent rain since last night. Several link roads in upper areas have started closing due to snowfall, with multiple roads in Neelum and Leepa valleys already blocked. Weather officials said intermittent rain and snowfall are likely to continue throughout the day.

Meanwhile, snowfall continued in the Galiyat region of Abbottabad on the first day of the new year. Power supply along the Abbottabad–Murree Road remained suspended due to slippery conditions. In Mansehra district, over five inches of snow was recorded in Shogran, a popular tourist destination, while Kaghan received more than two inches of snowfall.

The Khyber Development Authority has advised tourists visiting snowfall-hit areas to take precautionary measures, including using iron chains on vehicle tyres. The ongoing rain and snowfall have further intensified the cold across northern regions.

