LHC receives first petition of 2026 regarding free, uninterrupted medicine supply in public hospitals

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday received first petition of 2026 demanding free and uninterrupted medicine supply in public hospitals

The petition requested the court to ensure that all essential medicines, including life-saving drugs, are available in Punjab’s government hospitals.

It highlighted complaints regarding shortages of medicines, forcing patients to buy expensive drugs from private pharmacies.

The petition also argued that the unavailability of medicines violates constitutional rights under Articles 9 and 25, despite a hefty government budget.

The petitioner urged the court to direct authorities to immediately provide necessary medicines and establish a high-powered committee to monitor medicine stocks and distribution in public hospitals.