Javed Akhtar Odho appointed new IG Sindh, notification issued

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Javed Akhtar Odho has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, with the official notification of his appointment issued on Thursday.

A Grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, Allah Bakhsh, popularly known as Javed Akhtar Odho, confirmed that the Establishment Division has formally notified his appointment as IGP Sindh. He had earlier assumed charge as Acting IG Sindh following the relinquishment of charge by outgoing IG Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Javed Akhtar Odho joined the Sindh Police on July 11, 1998. His first posting was as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Larkana. Over the course of his career, he has served as DPO in several districts, including Ghotki, Badin, Dadu, and Jamshoro.

He has also held key positions such as Superintendent of Police (SP) Special Branch and served in districts including Thatta, Matiari, and Hyderabad. His senior roles include Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West Karachi, DIG Special Branch Sukkur, DIG Rapid Response Force (RRF), DIG Larkana, DIG Karachi Administration, DIG Mirpurkhas, and DIG Finance.

Odho has also rendered services in Balochistan and has previously served as Additional IG Research and Development, Special Branch, and Investigation Sindh. In 2022, he was appointed Karachi Police Chief, though he was transferred during the by-elections. He later resumed duties in Karachi as Additional IG from July 2024 until his latest appointment.

Earlier, a dignified farewell ceremony was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, where a guard of honour was presented to outgoing IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon. Senior police officers attended the ceremony and paid tribute to his services.

