Motorways M-2, M-3 reopened as visibility improves after dense fog

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Several motorways and highways in the central region have been reopened for traffic after visibility improved following dense fog.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, multiple sections of major routes had earlier been closed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters amid poor visibility caused by heavy fog.

The Lahore Eastern Bypass was completely shut due to extremely low visibility, while traffic on the M-3 motorway from Faizpur to Jaranwala and on the M-2 from Lahore to Hiran Minar had also been suspended.

With weather conditions improving and visibility returning to acceptable levels, authorities allowed the resumption of traffic on these routes. Motorway Police urged drivers to remain cautious, adhere to speed limits, and use fog lights where necessary to avoid accidents, especially during early morning and late-night hours.

Officials added that traffic flow will continue to be monitored closely, and further advisories will be issued if weather conditions deteriorate again.

