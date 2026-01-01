One killed as car collides with truck in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person lost his life when a car collided with a truck due to over speeding in Karachi on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Jamali Bridge area of Karachi where a car and truck collided, as a result one person died on the spot. According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused by the over speeding.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead body to hospital. Police sources informed that the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Police also informed that the driver of the trucked managed to escape from the scene after the accident. Further investigation is ongoing.

