Bilawal extends New Year greetings, prays for prosperous Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended New Year greetings to the people of Pakistan, expressing hope that 2026 will usher in peace, reconciliation, political stability and shared prosperity for the nation.

According to the message issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman said that while the outgoing year brought challenges, it also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unity and resilience.

He paid rich tribute to the valour of the Pakistani armed forces for inflicting a humiliating defeat on the enemy during the Indo-Pak conflict in May 2025, saying that the victory protected national sovereignty and strengthened the bond between the people and their defenders.

Bilawal Bhutto said the New Year must be dedicated to dialogue, reconciliation and healing, as political stability is the foundation of economic recovery, development and public welfare.

He stressed that the nations progress when differences are resolved through democratic institutions.

Reaffirming the PPP’s unwavering commitment to democracy, constitutional supremacy and social justice, he said the PPP continues to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto -- a vision centred on people’s power, dignity and equality.

He expressed confidence that unity and collective resolve will lead Pakistan towards a peaceful, prosperous and progressive future, wishing the nation a hopeful New Year 2026.

