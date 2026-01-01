Spectacular fireworks display at Governor House Karachi lights up sky

Thousands of citizens present on the occasion expressed great joy and happiness while witnessing the grand celebration.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A spectacular fireworks display was organized at the Governor House Karachi by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori to mark the arrival of the New Year. The grand fireworks continued for 47 minutes.

The dazzling fireworks at the Governor House lit up the sky with colours. Thousands of citizens present on the occasion expressed great joy and happiness while witnessing the grand celebration.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, while addressing the people, said that 2025 was a year of military, diplomatic, and economic supremacy for Pakistan. He added that 2025 was also the year of SIFC’s dominance in Pakistan, with the central role played by Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir.

He stated that in 2025, Pakistan remained the center of global attention. Toward the end of the year, the young cricket team doubled the nation’s happiness by defeating India. He said that the gift Pakistan gave the nation in 2025 by defeating India would be remembered by the nation for a lifetime.

Kamran Tessori said that the entire nation is grateful to its armed forces. Praying for 2026, he expressed hope that conspirators and enemies of the country would be defeated, and that in 2026 the conspirators would reach their logical end and become an example for others.

