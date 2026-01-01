First phase of compulsory training for Hajj pilgrims begins today

The ministry has urged intending pilgrims to bring their national identity cards and computerized Hajj application forms to the training sessions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The compulsory one-day training program for intending Hajj pilgrims for Hajj 2026 will commence on January 1, aiming to educate pilgrims about Hajj rituals and administrative procedures.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, intending pilgrims have been informed about the training sessions through SMS and the mobile application Pak Hajj 2026.

Moreover, the training schedule has also been uploaded to the ministry’s website.

Training programs will be held in Abbottabad on January 2, and in Ghotki, Thatta, and Kotli (Azad Kashmir) on January 3. Similarly, on January 4, Hajj pilgrims will receive training in Mirpur (Azad Kashmir), Tando Muhammad Khan, and Khairpur (Sindh).

On January 5, Hajj training camps will be held in Rawalakot, Badin, and Naushahro Feroze. On January 6, pilgrims from Fateh Jang, Dadu, and Tharparkar (Mithi) and surrounding areas will be provided training.

On January 7, Hajj training programs will be held in Umerkot, Larkana, and Haripur, while on January 8 they will take place in Mirpur Khas, Shahdadkot, and Mansehra.

The one-day training program will continue in stages across the country throughout February.

