Rain, snowfall in various parts of country increase intensity of cold

Following snowfall in various parts of the country, large numbers of people have headed toward tourist destinations, while rain has further intensified the cold

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Light to heavy rain and snowfall on mountains on Wednesday across the country increased the intensity of cold as mercury dipped considerably, Dunya News reported.

Following snowfall in various parts of the country, large numbers of people have headed toward tourist destinations, while rain has further intensified the cold.

The first snowfall of the winter season occurred in Galiyat, Nathia Gali, and Thandiani. Rain in Abbottabad and its surrounding areas, as well as in Mirpur city and nearby regions, intensified the cold, while Islamabad also received heavy rainfall.

Light drizzle was also reported in different areas of Lahore. Sargodha also received light to heavy rain.

The weather also changed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the cold intensified after rainfall in Peshawar. Rain was also reported in and around Mardan, while snowfall continued for the second consecutive day in the upper areas of Swat, including Kalam and Malam Jabba.

Similarly, rain and snowfall began in various districts of Balochistan. Snowfall was reported in Ziarat, Chaman, Kan Mehtarzai, and Toba Achakzai. Intermittent rain was reported in Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, and other areas.

The Met Office has predicted more snowfall in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, and Kohistan during the next 24 hours. Snowfall is also expected in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, and Skardu.

