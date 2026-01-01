PM Shehbaz greets nation on New Year

The Prime Minister prayed for Pakistan’s protection from terrorism, sectarianism, and division, and for the New Year to be one of socio-political harmony, prosperity, and stability.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his New Year’s message for 2026, hailed the nation’s resilience and paid tribute to its martyrs while pledging to accelerate economic reforms and uphold Pakistan’s role for global peace.

The prime minister extended his heartfelt greetings to all Pakistanis, praying that the New Year brings happiness, prosperity, and His grace and mercy.

Reflecting on the passing year, the prime minister declared that “2025 will be recorded in history in golden letters for the defence of the motherland.”

He praised the armed forces and the nation for standing shoulder to shoulder to foil the enemy’s designs, specifically lauding the country’s air defence as a model of success for the world and a textbook-worthy engagement for warriors globally.

He affirmed the nation’s unwavering resolve to remain an iron wall in national defence.

The prime minister paid a solemn tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in terrorist attacks over the past year, offering the nation’s special tribute to their memory.

On the economic front, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism, noting that recent improvements in economic indicators reflect the government’s correct and positive direction.

He committed to continuing the “revolutionary economic reforms and initiatives” launched in 2025 with renewed determination at a faster pace and in a better manner to ensure tangible prosperity for the people.

The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to regional and global peace.

He also expressed, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, sentiments of goodwill and solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

The Prime Minister prayed for Pakistan’s protection from terrorism, sectarianism, and division, and for the New Year to be one of socio-political harmony, prosperity, and stability.

