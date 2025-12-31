Punjab Police on high alert for New Year's Eve security

Punjab Police put on high alert for New Year night with 25,000 officers deployed across province, action planned against aerial firing, hooliganism and traffic violations.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Police have been placed on high alert to ensure law and order on New Year night.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar ordered enhanced security arrangements across the province, including Lahore, for New Year celebrations.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, more than 25,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed across the province. The force includes 419 inspectors, 1,267 sub-inspectors, 2,189 assistant sub-inspectors, 1,408 head constables, 16,977 constables and other personnel. In Lahore alone, over 5,000 officers and personnel will be assigned security duties.

The spokesperson said that activities across Lahore and the province will be monitored through CCTV cameras. The IG Punjab directed police to remain on high alert and keep a close watch on anti-state elements.

Dr Usman Anwar stated that one-wheeling, aerial firing and hooliganism will not be tolerated on New Year night. Mischief-makers involved in harassment of women or citizens will be arrested and sent to lockups.

He also ordered foolproof traffic arrangements, directing Dolphin Squad, PERU, Elite Force and PHP teams to increase patrolling on roads and highways.

The IG Punjab instructed CCPO Lahore, RPOs and DPOs to personally supervise security measures. Additional personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow, and citizens were urged to report one-wheeling, arms display and aerial firing by calling 15.



