Happy New Year: Let's hope for the best

LAHORE (Dunya News) – New Year celebrations erupted worldwide, with greetings and hopes for the best. Every society welcomes New Year the way it suits. Some go to worship places, some explode fireworks, and some exchange happy New Year messages.

Let them do what they want. It is their style of celebrations. An outgoing year always leaves a message of failure or success. Failure is for those who spent the year as they spent all previous years with doing nothing to transform themselves, and success is for those who managed to fulfill their pervious year resolutions.

PAKISTAN IN FESTIVE MOOD

Like other parts of the world, Pakistan too welcomed 2026 amid rain and fierce wind in many cities, with good tidings that prices of petroleum have dropped.

CELEBRATIONS VERSUS RESOLUTIONS

Pakistanis received 2026 on Thursday midnight in a much-awaited winter shower, though mild one, but enough to increase chilly in already frosty weather, and unable to dampen their enthusiasm in welcoming the New Year.

FESTIVITIES IN LAHORE

The people of Lahore received the New Year in their traditional way of playing fireworks, throwing parties and thronging the designated sites to witness the fireworks. Majority of them go to their rooftop to see the sky sparkling in chilly night.

RESTRICTIONS ON NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS

People question why there are restrictions on New Year's Eve. All these bans on festivities prove futile every year as revellers don’t care warnings and arrests.

At chilly night of New Year, people went to rooftops some of them with fireworks and arms and some with the intention of seeing the sky sparkling with light and hearing the sound of bullets fired to welcome New Year.

They drew pictures and made clips of fireworks and shared with their friends and loved ones.

Motorcyclists hit the city roads the moment clocks struck 12 O’clock to give the news that 2026 has begun.

They come on roads in groups and enjoy themselves, harming none, but law-enforcers as usual scorn them, may be out of their duty.

COMMENTS BOX FLOODED

Social media users flood comments box with the arrival of new year – some say as Muslims we have nothing to do with this year because our new year begin with the month of Muharram, some say it’s ok, but any opportunity to celebrate something new should not go waste, what is wrong in celebrating two new years in a year – starting from January and Muharram.

Important thing is how we should transform our life in terms of our personality and financial wellbeing, a netizen left a comment in the box.

Why all focus is on ordinary New Year revellers, why law enforcers don’t go to posh areas to implement New Year restrictions, a social media user said.

Actually, the passing year reminds us what we have achieved in it and how to extend we fell short of fulfilling our commitments we made with start of the year, a media influencer said.

I don’t object to celebrations. Everything should be within law. No matter I could not achieve what I have planned in 2026. I am determined to get the remaining done. If you have health, nothing is late. You can create opportunities and can make the most of your available time. The thing you need is your determination, a netizen commented on his comments box.

Another New Year celebrator vowed to make 2026 a year of achievements, saying, “It is not lost who comes at last. So, forget the past failures. Move ahead with hopes and determination to make the things happen in your favour.”

New Year comes in, replacing 2025. The new calendar year has been welcomed with enthusiasm, exploding fireworks, and exchanging New Year greetings, no matter to know what happened with the resolutions made on the beginning of the 2025 – executed or faltered.

Talking to Dunya News, revellers expressed their views on the arrival of New Year, with majority of them showed optimism that 2026 year will bring them prosperity and happiness, but a few of them, despite taking part in New Year celebrations, showed worrisome, fearing this year too will be the same as the other ones in the past.

As usual New Year comes in, replacing the old one. Fireworks erupt to welcome the new calendar, with no repentance over incomplete old year resolutions. No intension to dwell on what I lost previous year. But at least I must take a dim view of my failures because wise people say a man of senses uses past experience to judge the present.

