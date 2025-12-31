PM Shehbaz, Crown Prince MBS pledge to strengthen longstanding Pakistan-Saudi relations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasising the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

The discussion took place in a warm and cordial atmosphere. During the call, the prime minister conveyed his respect and best wishes to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Also the premier thanked the Crown Prince for his affection, sincerity, and goodwill towards Pakistan. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the longstanding and brotherly ties that have reached new heights in recent months. They also discussed regional developments and the current situation in the Middle East.

Highlighting the challenges facing the Muslim world, PM Shehbaz stressed the need to maintain unity and harmony among Muslim nations. Expressing Pakistan’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, he noted that sustaining regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy is indispensable.

In response, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman thanked the prime minister and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s desire to further enhance cooperation with Pakistan across all areas of mutual interest. He also expressed his intention to make an official visit to Pakistan in the coming year.