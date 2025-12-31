PTI founder meeting list finalised for New Year

Six friends will visit PTI Founder at Adiala Jail on New Year’s Day, as party submits approved meeting list to jail authorities, officials said today.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A list of individuals scheduled to meet the PTI Founder on the occasion of the New Year has been finalized and sent to the jail officials.

On the first day of the New Year, six friends will arrive at Adiala Jail to meet the PTI founder. The complete list of names has been forwarded to Adiala Jail authorities.

The list includes Dr Amjad, Sibghatullah, Usman Buttani, Jamal Ehsan, Iqbal Khattak and Shoaib Ameer Awan.

Party is functioning in line with PTI founder's instructions: Waqas Akram



PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja sent the list to jail officials. Tomorrow has been designated as the meeting day for friends to meet the PTI Founder inside the jail.