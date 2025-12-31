Party is functioning in line with PTI founder's instructions: Waqas Akram

Sheikh Waqas Akram on Tuesday said that the party’s position and the stance of the PTI founder are same

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary information Sheikh Waqas Akram on Tuesday said that the party is functioning in line with the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

In a statement, Sheikh Waqas Akram said that workers are staging a sit-in outside Adiala Jail while workers from Rawalpindi are also reaching the sit-in site.

He said that the PTI founder had given the authority for negotiations to Mehmood Khan Achakzai, and had assigned the responsibility of the street movement to Sohail Afridi. He added that the party’s position and the stance of the PTI founder are same.

