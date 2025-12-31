PILDAT flags weakening democracy in Pakistan during 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Democratic institutions formally survived during 2025 but became increasingly weak in practice, PILDAT, end-of-2025 review report assessed on the quality of democracy in Pakistan.

According to the report, Hybrid governance further consolidated in Pakistan, while the influence of the security establishment in state affairs increased following Pakistan–India tensions.

The report said the civilian government fully supported the hybrid governance model. Regional tensions and internal unrest pushed Pakistan further towards a security state, forcing democratic institutions to operate within security-driven priorities. The 27th Constitutional Amendment was passed with limited debate, further weakening parliament.

PILDAT noted that the positions of Leader of the Opposition in both the National Assembly and Senate remained vacant. Although administrative authority was formally civilian, it remained practically constrained. The judiciary faced major constitutional and structural changes in 2025, while the continuation of military courts and the creation of a new constitutional court raised questions about transparent justice.

The report added that the role of security institutions in national decision-making became more prominent. By-elections were held, but low voter turnout undermined public confidence. Political parties continued to suffer from dynastic control and weak internal democracy, while the absence of local governments caused significant damage to grassroots democracy.

It further highlighted that amendments to the PECA law further restricted media freedom, and dissent throughout 2025 was increasingly viewed as being against the national interest.