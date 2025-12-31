PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Ambassador Al-Maliki, reaffirms strong Pakistan-Saudi ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki, at the Prime Minister’s House, reiterating both countries’ commitment to strengthening their longstanding fraternal ties and discussing recent regional and global developments.

During the meeting, the prime minister conveyed his respect and best wishes to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Expressing satisfaction over the longstanding Pakistan-Saudi relationship, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his strong commitment to deepening the brotherly ties between the two nations. He thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his support, which has brought the countries even closer together.

The prime minister highlighted his meetings with the Crown Prince throughout the year, describing them as highly productive and instrumental in taking Pakistan-Saudi bilateral relations to new heights.

Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated Saudi Arabia’s continued support for Pakistan during critical times and acknowledged its constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability. Discussions during the meeting included recent regional and global developments, with the prime minister emphasising the importance of maintaining peace and stability through diplomacy and dialogue.

Ambassador Nawaf Al-Maliki conveyed congratulatory messages from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan across all areas of mutual interest.