Deadly crash on Faisalabad-Jhang Road kills 14

At least 14 people were killed and several injured as a speeding passenger van crashed on Faisalabad–Jhang Road near Kili Faqir, officials said.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred near Kili Faqir on Faisalabad Road, where a passenger van met with a severe crash. Rescue officials said that people died on the spot, while several others sustained critical injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder and DPO Bilal Iftikhar Kiyani reached the scene and directed authorities to ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured.

Eyewitnesses said the accident was caused by overspeeding. After providing first aid, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the DHQ Hospital.

District officials also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the accident.