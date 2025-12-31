Field Marshal Asim Munir addresses 18th National Workshop on Balochistan's development and security

Field Marshal Asim Munir addressed the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan, highlighting development initiatives, security challenges, and the province’s strategic importance.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief od Defence Forces, engaged with participants of the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

The session focused on exploring the province’s socio-economic development and strategic significance for Pakistan.

During his address, the top military commander praised the resilience and patriotism of Balochistan’s people while underlining the province’s critical role in Pakistan’s prosperity. He highlighted initiatives by federal and provincial authorities that adopt a people-centric approach to enhance socio-economic conditions and unlock the province’s economic potential for the benefit of its residents.

Field Marshal Asim Munir acknowledged the constructive contribution of civil society, particularly in countering misinformation. He stressed the importance of rejecting political agendas that could hinder long-term development, emphasising that Balochistan’s future must be guided by sustainable growth for all communities.

Gen Asim Munir noted ongoing security threats, stating that Indian-backed proxies continue to disrupt development and propagate violence in Balochistan. He reaffirmed that the Armed Forces are committed to countering terrorism and ensuring stability across the province.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasised that any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity – direct or indirect – will be met with a decisive response. The armed forces remain dedicated to protecting the lives and well-being of all citizens.

The workshop concluded with a candid question-and-answer segment, where Field Marshal Asim Munir provided further insights into ongoing measures for Balochistan’s security and development.