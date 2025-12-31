Karachi Police roll out New Year security plan, ban aerial firing

Karachi police deploy 6,000 officers for New Year security, keep roads open with traffic management, warn against aerial firing, while Section 144 is imposed Hyderabad.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Like other cities, Karachi has put strict arrangements in place to prevent hooliganism and aerial firing at the start of the New Year.

Karachi Police Chief Additional IG Javed Alam Odho said that 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city for New Year celebrations. He clarified that no roads will be sealed; instead, traffic will be managed to ensure smooth flow.

Odho noted that in the past, roads in Karachi were closed on New Year’s Eve, but under the Sindh government’s policy, traffic movement will remain uninterrupted, with traffic management implemented at most locations.

He said that previous incidents of aerial firing had resulted in injuries and loss of lives, but this time all available resources are being utilized. Citizens were urged to refrain from firing in the air, warning that those involved will be identified through Safe City cameras and face strict legal action.

The police chief warned that if aerial firing causes any loss of life, a case will be registered, adding that FIRs, especially against minors, can severely damage their future. He explained that police clearance certificates are mandatory for passports, visas, and many jobs, and anyone with a registered case is denied such certification.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has also been imposed across all districts of the Hyderabad division. According to a notification issued by the divisional commissioner, aerial firing and fireworks are banned on New Year’s night, and violators will face action.