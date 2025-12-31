Ishaq Dar, Wang Yi to co-chair key Pakistan-China strategic talks next week

Pakistan and China will hold the seventh round of their Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Beijing on Jan 4, focusing on bilateral ties, regional security and 75 years of diplomatic relations.

According to official sources, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will travel to the Chinese capital to meet his counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The discussions will focus on further reinforcing the close bilateral relationship between the two countries, often described by both sides as an iron brotherhood.

The talks will include a comprehensive review of the regional security environment, with both leaders expected to exchange views on evolving geopolitical developments. Pakistan will reaffirm its full support for China’s core national interests, while both sides will emphasise enhanced bilateral cooperation, regional stability and the expansion of their strategic partnership.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Ishaq Dar and Wang Yi will jointly chair the seventh round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Beijing on January 4. The forum is regarded as the highest-level consultative mechanism between the two countries, covering the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as key regional and international matters.

During the dialogue, the two foreign ministers are also expected to announce a range of initiatives and commemorative activities to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China in 2026. These plans are aimed at highlighting the depth and continuity of ties between the two nations across political, economic and strategic domains.

A spokesperson said the visit forms an important part of regular high-level engagements between Pakistan and China and reflects the shared commitment to further broaden and deepen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.