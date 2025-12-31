Russian national pays $68,000 for Kashmiri Markhor hunt in Chitral

A foreign hunter paid $68,000 for a licensed hunt of a Kashmiri Markhor in Chitral Gol National Park. The hunt supports local welfare, wildlife conservation, and curbs illegal hunting.

CHITRAL (Dunya News) – A foreign hunter from Russia has successfully hunted a Kashmiri Markhor in the Chitral Gol National Part, a region known for its unique wildlife.

The foreign national had obtained a license for the hunt at a cost of $68,000, according to the Wildlife Department.

The hunting of this rare animal was conducted under the Community-Based Trophy Hunting Program. The Markhor’s horns, a defining feature of the species, were recorded at 41 inches in length. Notably, this hunt was carried out under a non-exportable quota, meaning the animal’s body cannot be exported out of the country.

Officials explained that the proceeds from the hunting license fee will be used primarily for the welfare of the local community. The program aims to generate income for residents while promoting wildlife conservation, curbing illegal hunting, and providing economic benefits to the local population.

