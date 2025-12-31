Lahore traffic plan issued for New Year celebrations

Under the supervision of zonal and divisional officers, 20 DSPs and over 1,400 inspectors and wardens have been assigned duties at key locations

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore City Traffic Police (CTO) has finalized comprehensive traffic management arrangements for New Year’s night, deploying personnel across the city to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

Under the supervision of zonal and divisional officers, 20 DSPs and over 1,400 inspectors and wardens have been assigned duties at key locations throughout Lahore. The Traffic Response Unit will remain on standby to swiftly address illegal parking and other traffic violations.

Additional staff have been positioned at major intersections and flyovers, including Azadi Flyover, Liberty Chowk, and Defence Main Boulevard. Key roads such as Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, and Main Boulevard Gulberg will also see increased traffic management presence. Extra wardens will manage congestion at Mall Road entry and exit points.

CTO Lahore, Dr. Athar Waheed, has directed strict action against individuals causing disturbances through reckless driving, road blockages, drifting, one-wheeling, and other stunts. Violators will be identified using Safe City cameras, and administrative staff have also been deployed on roads to assist in maintaining order.

Dr. Waheed appealed to parents to monitor their children closely during celebrations, warning that motorcycles driven by underage riders will be immediately confiscated. The Lahore Traffic Police emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward traffic violations to ensure a safe and orderly New Year’s celebration.

