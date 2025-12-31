Punjab signs agreement to establish Smart Safe Cities in 98 tehsils

Phase One of the project has been completed in 18 cities, including Multan, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Jhelum, Attock, Sargodha, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz an agreement has been signed to establish Smart Safe Cities in 98 tehsils across Punjab.

The signing ceremony was held at the Central Police Office. Brigadier Azmat Shabbir, MD of the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), and Muhammad Ahsan Younis, MD of the Safe Cities Authority, signed the agreement. Under the terms, NRTC will establish Smart Safe Cities in Punjab’s 98 tehsils by December 31, 2026.

Punjab IG Dr. Usman Anwar, COO of Safe Cities Captain (R) Mustansar Feroz, CPLO Abdullah Ahmed, SSP Safe City Muhammad Afzal, and other officials attended the event. Senior NRTC officials including Brigadier (R) Zahid Metla, Brigadier (R) Shahid Manzoor, GM Syed Amir Javed, and Project Director Brigadier (R) Muzaffar Ahmed were also present.

According to MD Safe City Ahsan Younis, Phase One of the project has been completed in 18 cities, including Multan, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Jhelum, Attock, Sargodha, and Dera Ghazi Khan. Phase Two will see Smart Safe Cities completed in an additional 19 cities by March 31, 2026.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the completion of Safe City projects at the tehsil level, as directed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will further enhance security and make Punjab a safer province.

