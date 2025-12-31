Punjab takes major step to ensure transparency in land transactions

Punjab bans oral land transactions, requiring all transfers, except inheritance, to be done through registered documents. The policy aims to ensure legal clarity and transparency in property dealings

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab has imposed a complete ban on oral transactions for land ownership and property transfers, making it mandatory for all land transfers to be conducted through registered documents.

The notification, issued under Sections 13(2), 16(2), 17, and 42-A of the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1967, states that, except for inheritance cases, all property transfers must now be carried out using officially registered documents.

This includes sales, mortgages, exchanges, and gifts, all of which must be documented through registered instruments to be legally valid.

Under the Registration Act of 1908, it is now prohibited to transfer property without a registered document. The provisions of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, including Sections 3, 54, 59, 118, and 123, will apply, and any agreements or transactions that are not properly registered or done on unstamped paper will not be recorded.

The notification directs all revenue officers to strictly enforce this regulation, and the Punjab Land Record Authority has been formally informed.

The policy has been implemented immediately, with the goal of ensuring greater transparency and legality in property transactions across the province.

