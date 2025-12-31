NADRA introduces facial recognition to ease biometric verification woes

From January 20, all NADRA centres will begin issuing facial recognition–based biometric verification certificates, which citizens can obtain for a nominal fee when required.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – After citizens faced difficulties with fingerprint verification, NADRA has introduced a major facilitation to address the issue.

NADRA has launched a facial recognition–based biometric verification facility, ending problems faced by elderly citizens and those with medical conditions who struggle with fingerprint authentication.

According to a spokesperson, on the directives of the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister, NADRA has taken several steps, including amendments to National Identity Card rules to broaden the definition of biometrics. Facial recognition–based biometric verification has also been enabled on the Pak-ID mobile app.

In cases where fingerprint verification fails, citizens will visit their nearest NADRA registration centre. After completing the facial recognition process, NADRA will issue a certificate containing a photograph, CNIC number, name, father’s name, a unique tracking ID, and a QR code. The certificate will be valid for seven days.

The spokesperson said NADRA is fully prepared to implement the system and has requested necessary measures from relevant public and private institutions. After January 20, complaints regarding non-availability of this facility can be lodged with the concerned departments or institutions.

Following the launch of the digital ID, this facility will also be available through the Pak-ID mobile app.

