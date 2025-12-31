SC rejects bail plea of accused in bystander killing during firing incident

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that they were riding a motorcycle when the opposing party opened fire on them

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court (SC) has rejected the bail application of Akhtar Ali, the accused in a firing incident that resulted in the death of a passerby. During the hearing, the court was informed that the accused had undergone a medical examination.

Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that according to the medical report, the accused is in good health, adding that the report contradicts the accused’s stance, therefore the court cannot grant bail.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that they were riding a motorcycle when the opposing party opened fire on them. The state counsel, however, said it was a case of cross-firing in which a bystander named Shahzaib was killed.

Expressing regret, Justice Musarrat Hilali noted that the deceased young man had been married just two days earlier and that instead of harming each other, the accused ended up killing an innocent person.

During the hearing, the state counsel informed the court that police investigations had not been able to directly link any one accused to the murder. Justice Jamal Mandokhail observed that if the shooter could not be identified, it became a matter requiring further investigation, and questioned who fired first.

According to a police official, the dispute between the two parties arose over taking transgender persons along, and as a result of the firing, two individuals from each side were injured.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail stated that if the accused had filed the bail application on grounds other than medical reasons, the court could have considered it. However, under the present circumstances, the Supreme Court dismissed Akhtar Ali’s bail plea.

