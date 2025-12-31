Schools sealed in Abbottabad for violation of KP winter vacation orders

Abbottabad district administration sealed Taameer-e-Watan School for violating the winter vacation order. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt has set distinct vacation schedules for summer and winter zones

ABBOTTABAD (APP) - The district administration of Abbottabad on Wednesday took strict action against educational institutions violating the government’s winter vacation notification.

Following the orders of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Saleem Akram, Assistant Commissioner Afrasiab Zubair Hindal sealed Taameer-e-Watan School for operating despite the official closure period.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had earlier announced a zone-based winter vacation schedule for all public and private schools and colleges across the province.

According to the official timetable, educational institutions in the summer zone generally the plains and lower-altitude areas to remain closed from January 1 to January 15, 2026, while institutions in the winter zone, including hilly and snowfall-prone districts, will observe holidays from December 22, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

The district administration has warned that similar action will be taken against all schools found violating the winter vacation orders. Citizens are urged to report complaints and provide valuable feedback to support enforcement efforts.