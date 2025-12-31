Polio cases plummet across Pakistan in 2025

Throughout 2025, six high-quality nationwide anti-polio campaigns were carried out, with a strong focus on reaching high-risk

(Dunya News) - Pakistan recorded a major breakthrough in its fight against polio in 2025, as the number of reported cases declined sharply and no new infection was detected nationwide during the final three months of the year.

According to a comparative report released by the National Emergency Operations Center on December 31, polio cases fell from 74 in 2024 to 30 in 2025, marking a significant reduction. Health authorities termed the progress a major success in the country’s ongoing polio eradication campaign.

The report confirmed that no new polio case has been reported anywhere in Pakistan since September 2025, reflecting improved disease surveillance and control. Notably, Balochistan and Punjab have remained polio-free for almost a year, a development officials attributed to sustained vaccination efforts and strengthened monitoring systems.

Throughout 2025, six high-quality nationwide anti-polio campaigns were carried out, with a strong focus on reaching high-risk, remote, and previously missed children. As a result, more than 98 percent of children across the country were vaccinated during these drives, significantly limiting the spread of the virus.

The report highlighted strong government leadership and effective coordination among federal, provincial, and local institutions as key factors behind the progress. It also credited the tireless efforts of frontline health workers, supported by security agencies, for ensuring safe and uninterrupted access to vulnerable areas.

Additionally, increased engagement by community elders, religious leaders, and the media helped build public trust and improve vaccine acceptance, further strengthening Pakistan’s push toward polio eradication.

