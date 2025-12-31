KP govt orders review of police funding to strengthen CTD, Special Branch

Sources said the committee will examine how much funding has been provided to the police to date and what improvements have resulted in the police system, performance, and public service delivery.

PESHAWAR (Zeeshan Kakakhel) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to carry out a comprehensive review of funds released to the police and their utilization, in a key move to further strengthen the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Special Branch.

According to sources, the provincial government will assess how effective the police have become through the funds released so far and to what extent service delivery has improved.

For this purpose, an eight-member cabinet committee has been formed, comprising the local government minister, education minister, finance adviser, inspector general of police, and other relevant officials. The committee’s terms of reference (ToRs) have also been clearly defined.

Sources said the committee will examine how much funding has been provided to the police to date and what improvements have resulted in the police system, performance, and public service delivery.

The committee will also prepare recommendations on measures to further enhance and strengthen the police, CTD, and Special Branch in the future. In this regard, it will coordinate with relevant departments and senior officials to compile a final report, which will guide future decisions.