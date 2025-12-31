LHC refers multiple petitions against property ownership actions to full bench

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has referred more than ten additional petitions filed against actions taken under the Property Ownership Act to a full bench, observing that the act has already been suspended and that further proceedings will be conducted only by the full bench.

Justice Abhar Gul Khan of the Lahore High Court heard petitions filed by Younis Rana and others.

During the hearing, petitioners’ counsel, including Hafizullah Yar Sapra, argued that despite court orders, DRC committees in several districts are facilitating illegal takeovers of properties. He stated that in Chiniot, the deputy commissioner has verbally summoned parties at noon today to hand over possession of a two-kanal property, while in Nankana Sahib, DRC committees are also enabling property takeovers.

Justice Abhar Gul remarked that the Chief Justice has suspended the act and halted the implementation of all actions taken under it, adding that all such cases will be heard by a full bench.

During the proceedings, lawyer Azhar Siddique argued that his case was different from the others. The court responded that all cases, from A to Z, would go before the full bench. Azhar Siddique further stated that no one had yet challenged the act itself, whereas his petition directly challenges its legality, making it a separate matter.

The court reiterated that all these matters would be examined by the full bench. The counsel then requested that while the case be referred to the full bench, a special notice be issued to the Advocate General.

The court observed that it would look into the matter and subsequently referred all petitions to the full bench for further proceedings.

