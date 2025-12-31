KP promises faster driving licence issuance as long delays set to end

Officials said licences will be issued to 9,945 applicants in Haripur, 9,700 in Peshawar, 8,697 in Mardan, 7,965 in Dir, and 6,864 in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR (Zeeshan Kakakhel) – Good news has emerged for citizens affected by the slow pace of the driving licence process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as authorities have pledged to speed up issuance.

According to the Transport Department, individuals who have been waiting for years to receive their driving licences will now be issued licences within one month.

The department stated that across the province, 117,190 people are currently awaiting driving licences. The highest number is in Swat, where 16,996 applicants are still pending.

Officials said licences will be issued to 9,945 applicants in Haripur, 9,700 in Peshawar, 8,697 in Mardan, 7,965 in Dir, and 6,864 in Abbottabad.

The Transport Department acknowledged that citizens had been facing serious difficulties due to delays in licence issuance. In response, the licence printing process is now being launched under a regular schedule.

Secretary Transport Muhammad Zubair said that all pending cases will be cleared between January 1 and January 30, after which the driving licence issuance process will return to normal.