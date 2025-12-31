Veterinary students experience military training at Pakistan Army firing range

Students from Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences visited Pakistan Army firing range for an educational and inspiring experience.

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – Students from Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Bahawalpur on Wednesday spent a memorable and informative day under the auspices of the Pakistan Army.

The visit included a trip to the Khairpur Thamiwali firing range, where students gained practical insight into military operations.

During the visit, students witnessed tank firing exercises, live demonstrations of modern weaponry, and a close-up view of military equipment. The exercises provided detailed understanding of the Pakistan Army’s professional expertise, advanced defence capabilities, and war readiness.

Students lauded the Army’s discipline, training standards, and professional proficiency, describing the experience as highly impressive. They also paid tribute to the historic victory of Operation Banyan al-Marsous, expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and admiration for its achievements.

The students reaffirmed their dedication to playing an active role in national development and defence, inspired by the professionalism and strategic capabilities demonstrated by the Pakistan Army during the visit.