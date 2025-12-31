More than 50pc of Pakistanis optimistic about economic growth in 2026

(Web Desk) - A majority of Pakistanis remain optimistic about the year ahead, with more than half expecting economic conditions to improve in 2026, according to a recent Gallup Pakistan survey.

The nationwide survey, conducted with a sample of 1,000 respondents, formed part of a broader global study covering 60 countries, including Pakistan. The findings indicate growing public confidence compared to global trends.

When asked whether 2026 would be better than 2025, 51% of respondents said they expected conditions to improve. Meanwhile, 20% believed the situation would worsen, 10% felt it would remain unchanged, and 19% did not offer a response.

Gallup Pakistan noted that optimism among Pakistanis significantly exceeds the global average. Worldwide, only 37% of respondents expressed hope for improvement, compared to 51% in Pakistan.

Regarding the country’s economic outlook, 53% of Pakistanis said they expect further economic improvement in the coming year, while 27% anticipated increased challenges. Another 10% predicted no change, and 10% did not respond.

The survey also highlighted optimism about global peace, with 52% of Pakistanis believing the world will be more peaceful in 2026 than in 2025. In contrast, 21% foresaw greater global instability, while 19% expected no change and 8% offered no opinion.

Gallup Pakistan added that the proportion of Pakistanis hopeful for a more peaceful world is nearly double that of India and the global average.

