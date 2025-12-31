In-focus

More than 50pc of Pakistanis optimistic about economic growth in 2026

More than 50pc of Pakistanis optimistic about economic growth in 2026

Pakistan

The survey also highlighted optimism about global peace, with 52% of Pakistanis believing the world will be more peaceful in 2026.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

(Web Desk) - A majority of Pakistanis remain optimistic about the year ahead, with more than half expecting economic conditions to improve in 2026, according to a recent Gallup Pakistan survey.

The nationwide survey, conducted with a sample of 1,000 respondents, formed part of a broader global study covering 60 countries, including Pakistan. The findings indicate growing public confidence compared to global trends.

When asked whether 2026 would be better than 2025, 51% of respondents said they expected conditions to improve. Meanwhile, 20% believed the situation would worsen, 10% felt it would remain unchanged, and 19% did not offer a response.

Gallup Pakistan noted that optimism among Pakistanis significantly exceeds the global average. Worldwide, only 37% of respondents expressed hope for improvement, compared to 51% in Pakistan.

Regarding the country’s economic outlook, 53% of Pakistanis said they expect further economic improvement in the coming year, while 27% anticipated increased challenges. Another 10% predicted no change, and 10% did not respond.

The survey also highlighted optimism about global peace, with 52% of Pakistanis believing the world will be more peaceful in 2026 than in 2025. In contrast, 21% foresaw greater global instability, while 19% expected no change and 8% offered no opinion.

Gallup Pakistan added that the proportion of Pakistanis hopeful for a more peaceful world is nearly double that of India and the global average.
 

Related Topics
New Year 2026
Pakistan



Related News